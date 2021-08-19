Miranda Kerr Praises Her Co-Parenting Bond With Katy Perry & Calls Orlando Bloom ‘an Annoying Brother’

Miranda Kerr, Katy Perry, and Orlando Bloom are just one happy family — at least, according to the supermodel, who affectionately likens her ex-husband to “an annoying brother.”

On a recent episode of the podcast “Moments with Candace Parker,” Kerr opened up about the relationship she has with Bloom (to whom she was married from 2010 to 2013 and shares son Flynn, 10) and his now-wife Perry, who last year gave birth to the couple’s daughter Daisy, 1. (Kerr is re-married to Snap CEO Evan Spiegel and the couple has two sons: Hart, 3 and Myles, 1-and-a-half.)

Kerr reflected on her divorce, which she and Bloom both regard as a positive event for the sake of Flynn. “We just realized that having two happy parents separated is more important for our child than two unhappy parents together,” she said. The KORA Organics founder added, “We’re friends now because we were able to communicate that the most important thing was Flynn.”

The former couple held that belief when Bloom first introduced Kerr to his then-girlfriend Perry. “I saw how she was with Flynn. She was very playful with Flynn. She was not trying to be his mum,” noted Kerr. “She was just being friendly and kind, and that’s all you can ask for.”

And the friendship between Kerr and Perry has grown with time. “We go on holidays together, we celebrate all the important milestones together,” said Kerr. “I love her. I mean, it’d be safe to say that I love her more than Flynn’s dad.”

“He’s, like, to me right now, a brother,” joked Kerr. “And most of the time, an annoying brother.” Of Perry’s presence in their lives, she added, “I’m so grateful that she’s there because it takes the pressure off me.” Perry also shares Kerr’s love, calling their union a “modern family” in an April Instagram Live to promote the model’s skincare brand. The pair have also been photographed on yoga dates and exchanging cute quips over social media.

Co-parenting isn’t always easy, but Kerr, Perry, and Bloom sure make it look that way, and we love their modern family!