Vanessa Bryant Dropped Off Daughter Natalia at College & Now We’re Emotional

Vanessa Bryant is every mom dropping off her daughter for her first year of college — and we’re not welling up with tears — OK, maybe we are.

The most recent Instagram post from the mom of four features Natalia, 18, along with younger siblings Capri, 2, and Bianka, 4, the latter of whom rocks a pink tie-dye T-shirt branded with the University of Southern California logo (where Natalia is attending this fall). Smiles are all around, but you can sense this mama’s emotions. “Today was rough. This was before the tears came down. Missing ✌🏽forever. I love you @nataliabryant BE EPIC and FIGHT ON.” According to the USC website, “Fight On” is the school’s battle song.

Whether a child is 7 or 17, it’s always emotional to send him or her out into the world, especially during a pandemic. But for Vanessa, the last few years have been especially rough. In January 2020, her 13-year-old daughter Gianna “GiGi” Bryant died in a helicopter crash with her father (Vanessa’s husband), NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

But Vanessa seems to always find a rainbow after a storm, like when she recently paused to honor GiGi while vacationing in Europe. People credit her for being such a strong woman after the loss of her husband and daughter, but it seems that Vanessa doesn’t know any other way — she’s resilient and setting a great example for her girls.

