Jennifer Love Hewitt is due soon with baby number three, and she’s trying to hurry up childbirth — with a little help from Camila Cabello.

Related story My Pregnancy Taught Me How to Stand Up for Myself

On Tuesday, the Hot In Cleveland star, 42, shared a fun video on her Instagram Stories in which she danced to Cabello’s hit song “Don’t Go Yet.” Tagging the pop star, Hewitt wrote, “The bump and I are obsessed with this song!” and “Might send me into labor LOL.” Hewitt captioned another slide, “And I have a built-in bongo” while tapping her baby bump to the beat.

Courtesy of Jennifer Love Hewitt/Instagram.

Hewitt, who announced her pregnancy in May by writing on Instagram, “Oh baby! We have another one on the way. So excited to finally share this news with all of you,” has two children with husband Brian Hallisay: son Atticus, 5, and daughter Autumn, 7.

In a same-day interview with People, Hewitt explained that getting pregnant during a pandemic wasn’t exactly the plan: “We had always been open to a third, but definitely didn’t think in the crazy year that the entire world was having that it would necessarily be this moment.”

We aren’t sure whether the jig worked, but according to Jennifer Meyers, a certified nurse-midwife and Mayo Clinic spokesperson, it’s unlikely. “Dancing, walking, or other forms of exercise are, unfortunately, not going to successfully start labor,” she says. “However, they can be great during labor, to help a birthing person feel more comfortable. Dancing, in particular, may be useful in helping a baby navigate the pelvis during labor — the pelvis is a tight fit and a tricky journey for the baby so staying upright and moving frequently (by dancing, for example), may pose some benefit.”

Meyers adds: “In addition, if the activity is fun and reduces stress, that can help everyone in the room.” And perhaps the baby will be born to dance!

Childbirth is nothing like in the movies, as these beautiful photos show.