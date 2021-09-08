5 Girls’ Clothing Color Trends That’ll Rule the School Hallways This Fall

While back-to-school shopping may have been on pause for most families last year, this fall season our girls are ready for new clothing that will help them feel confident and fashionable. Heading back to in-person learning is going to be epic, so if your daughter is anything like mine, she wants to put her best foot — and outfits — forward. Finding colorful, comfortable and stylish clothing options is easier than you think! While she’s thinking about rocking the latest trends and feeling confident, and you’re focused on getting great quality clothing and values, Athleta Girl has you covered!

When our girls feel empowered in how they’re presenting themselves to the world, it makes them more creative and excited to take on new challenges. In turn, they’ll feel motivated to perform to the best of their abilities during the school day, shine while taking part in their favorite after-school activities, and even when hanging out with their besties.

Athleta Girl is all about empowering girls with quality clothing that stands the test of time. Many of Athleta Girl’s pieces include cool details like sewn-in positive mantras and hidden pockets for stashing treasures. These little reminders give your girl a boost during her day, knowing she’s encouraged and supported whether she’s acing her biology exam or practicing for a dance recital.

The made-to-move styles in ultra-comfy fleece and lightweight, buildable layers are perfect for the busy girl who is active throughout the day from morning classes to afternoon sports.

Up for the Challenge Top

Athleta Girl

This soft, lightweight brushed fabric top with ribbed details at the neckline and wrists will make her feel extra special whether she’s giving a speech at school or playing a team sport after school. Pairing it with leggings of the same color, like the High Rise Chit Chat Tight, makes the outfit an easy-to-grab option.

Speed Racer Bra

Athleta Girl

Perfect for school days, active play and even dance practice, this bra provides all the support she’ll need. Made with buttery-soft customer-favorite Powervita™ fabric, this bra’s comfortable scoop-neck front and racerback style allows for ultimate freedom of movement. With this full-coverage coziness, she’ll be ready to perform in any arena.

High Rise Printed Chit Chat Tight

Athleta Girl

Your girl will feel comfortable and confident in these soft, supportive leggings. There’s a hidden front pocket for lip balm, and if she’s feeling out of her element for a moment, all she needs to do is look at the drawstring of these leggings for a sewn-in mantra to give her some added encouragement.

Long Distance Rib Bra

Athleta Girl

The Long Distance Rib Bra is made of Powervita™ fabric so it’s buttery soft with support making it perfect for a yoga workout or dance class. Its high-neck racerback style keeps her covered and comfortable while doing any move. Looking for a mom-and-daughter-style moment? Check out a similar style for women, the Aurora Tank.

Power Up Top

Athleta Girl

This is the perfect top to coordinate with all types of Athleta Girl bottoms and will become your girl’s new go-to long sleeve top for school, sports practice, or hanging out with friends. The seamless fabric adapts to her every move while the thumbholes keep the sleeves in place. Don’t forget about the motivating mantras that she’ll find on the cuffs and inside hem!

Lined High Jump Jogger

Athleta Girl

These lightweight joggers are perfect for when the temperatures cool down a bit. Ideal for school, practice or play, they’re made with a silky, moisture-wicking fabric and have a light jersey lining for a cozy feel. They have side pockets to hold her tiny treasures, and the drawstring waistband allows for comfortable wiggle-room as she grows.

Upbeat Bra 2.0

Athleta Girl

It’s all about the details! The contrasting soft straps that criss-cross at the back make this comfy bra even more fun to wear — plus, they won’t dig into her shoulders! It’s made with customer-favorite Powervita™ fabric which is buttery-soft yet supportive.

Warm Up Jogger

Athleta Girl

When the temperatures take even more of a dip, these super-soft joggers will keep her cozy and comfortable. They have the drawstring at the waist, and side pockets with zippers to keep her favorite items in place as she runs and plays.

RetroActive Oversized Hoodie

Athleta Girl

We love the roomy fit of this cotton blend hoodie which features a front pouch pocket for small essentials. The thumbholes keep her hands warm and the sleeves in place, but they also add a bit of flair to her outfit. The pullover style makes it easy to add this hoodie as an extra layer as temperatures cool down. Mix and match it with the coordinating High Rise Stash Your Treasures Tight or the contrasting High Rise Chit Chat Tight.

High Rise Flocked Chit Chat Tight

Athleta Girl

Made with super-soft customer-favorite Powervita™ fabric, these buttery-soft tights look great styled with the Cozy Cross Your Fingers Sweatshirt or the Daily Graphic Artist Tee. The mesh and flocking detail at the hem adds a unique style to these tights, and the fully adjustable NeverEnd drawcord gives her room to grow.

