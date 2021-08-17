What Shawn Johnson East Shared About Breastfeeding Son Jett is Honestly So Relatable

No two breastfeeding journeys are alike … or perfect. And former Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson East, who has been very candid about the up and downs she faced breastfeeding her first child, daughter Drew Hazel, 20 months, is continuing to share her challenges with her new baby Jett James. It was just a week ago that she took to her Instagram Story and wrote that she “cried happy tears” when Jett (whom she welcomed last month with husband Andrew East) started breastfeeding. But more recently, the mom of two asked her followers: “When does breastfeeding get easier 😭 it’s HARD!” We totally get it, mama!

Related story Exclusive: Shawn Johnson East’s First Few Weeks With Baby No. 2 Are All About Couch Cuddles & Binging the Olympics

In a screenshot of her stories (captured by People) Johnson East added: “There’s always one feed a day where he seems super hungry and gives all the cues but screams bloody murder when i try to feed him. It makes me so sad.”

“Anyone else?” she added addressing her fans and followers.

Previously, while sharing that her experience breastfeeding daughter Drew was more difficult, she wrote on Instagram Stories, that it “was such a struggle and ultimately ended with me being an exclusive pumper for 6 months. So! Need all the tips, tricks, trade secrets! Like how DO I KEEP HIM AWAKE?”

It really has been quite a transition for Johnson East and her husband as they acclimate to their new normal. Fortunately, “things are going really great,” the athlete exclusively told SheKnows in July. “Obviously, life is a little more chaotic, but we’re in heaven as a family of four. We’re taking this time to be with each other and wouldn’t have it any other way. It’s hard to imagine life any other way!”

The second-time parents also recently disclosed some of their baby-prep prior to the birth of their son in a vlog posted to the couple’s official YouTube account. They gave fans a tour of their baby boy’s nursery and said: “We don’t know his name now, but one name that we’re thinking about is Bear,” the former gymnast revealed. As fans know now, the couple decided on the name Jett James, which actually holds significant meaning for both parents. The couple chose the name as a tribute to Johnson East’s great great great grandmother and her husband’s brother, they revealed in a July 31 Instagram post.

Before you go, click here for more unique celebrity baby names.