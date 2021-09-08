Take Your Kid’s Locker to the Next Level With These 10 Fun (& Smart!) Accessories Under $20

Back-to-school shopping is always stressful for both parents and kids, but something both parties can get excited about is locker accessories. Middle school and high school kids are excited about lockers, because it’s their space — and we all know how much they like their space. Lockers are for both storage and socializing before and after class. Locker accessories are also much cooler, dare I say chic, than they were when the previous generations were in high school. It’s a far cry from the basic metal locker shelf and mirror most of us had.

Nowadays, there’s wallpaper for lockers, LED lights, butterfly magnets (which look like they’re from the Olivia Rodrigo Sour album cover), light-up disco balls and matching locker sets that look like they came straight out of Urban Outfitters. Basically, lockers have become like a mini-dorm room. Your kid can furnish it to fit their personalities—showing off photos of their friends, carefully selected notebooks and maybe even create a relaxing space in an otherwise hectic place.

Best of all, it won’t take extra time or labor to install things like wallpaper and a groovy disco ball. Most of the items on this list rely on magnets and batteries, so you won’t be searching for a rare outlet in the hallway to plug your teen’s string of lights into. All of these accessories cost under $20, so you won’t break the bank helping your kids decorate their locker. With their locker properly furnished, they might even be inspired to keep it cleaner than their bedrooms and bathrooms. We can’t make any promises though!

We rounded up the 10 most exciting locker accessories from Target, Amazon, Walmart and Wayfair below. Locker accessories are selling out fast, so we recommend you order sooner rather than later.

Stylish Locker Shelf

Image: U Brands. Image: U Brands.

This is the most fashionable locker shelf that I’ve ever seen. It’s practical, too, because it can hold up to 50 lbs. of your teen’s heavy books and binders.

Locker Mesh Shelf Chic White & Gold - U Brands $8.99 Buy now Sign Up

Magnetic Flower Wallpaper

Image: More Than Magic. Image: More Than Magic.

Step aside magazine clippings and collages — magnetic wallpaper is here to streamline your child’s locker decorating process. These four magnetic sheets will transform your kid’s locker without any fuss or tools.

More Than Magic Girl Talk 4 Sheets Magnetic Wall Paper $8 Buy now Sign Up

Motivational Magnet Clips

Image: Treats&Smiles. Image: Treats&Smiles.

These magnet clips will add a pop of color to your kid’s locker while also giving them a little confidence boost. There are eight total along with a hook clip, which they can use to hang lanyards or a small bag from.

8 Inspirational Fridge Magnets Clips + Strong Hook Magnet $10.95 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Boho Locker Set

Image: U Brands. Image: U Brands.

If your high schooler wants a more sophisticated locker set, this is the perfect option. Your teen will get a succulent magnet, a wooden cup, a mirror and an erase board set.

Locker Boho Chic Kit Sage - U Brands $9.99 Buy now Sign Up

Organizational Set

Image: VICNOVA. Image: VICNOVA.

If your child is constantly losing pens and pencils, get them this magnetic trio. All three can hold pens, pencils and markers to ensure your kid always has some back-up options.

Magnetic Pencil Holder $19.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Light-Up Disco Ball

Image: U Brands. Image: U Brands.

Your teen will have the coolest locker in school with this light-up mini disco ball. The disco ball hangs from a magnet and takes three AA batteries, which are not included.

Locker Disco Ball - U Brands $14.99 Buy now Sign Up

Gold Photo Grid Set

Image: Pen+Gear. Image: Pen+Gear.

This shiny photo grid comes with six binder clips. It’s perfect for hanging up some polaroids of their friends.

Pen+Gear Magnetic Photo Grid,with 6 Binder Clips $3.29 Buy now Sign Up

Gold Lights String

Image: U Brands. Image: U Brands.

Make your kid’s locker an oasis with these LED string lights. They’re specifically designed for the locker, so they don’t require a plug — just three AA batteries.

Locker String Lights - U Brands $5.99 Buy now Sign Up

Gold Dot Set

Image: WallPops! Image: WallPops!

Instead of buying locker accessories piecemeal, get this set, which has everything your teen could want. The set comes with wallpaper, a mirror, pencil pocket, dry erase board and marker and four magnets.

Dot Kit Locker Organizer $15.11 Buy now Sign Up

Butterfly Magnets

Image: More Than Magic. Image: More Than Magic.

This six-piece magnet set is giving us some major Olivia Rodrigo vibes. The metallic butterflies are adorable enough on their own, but they can also hold up photos in your tween’s locker.

6pk Locker Magnets Butterfly - More Than Magic $3 Buy now Sign Up

