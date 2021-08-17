The Illustrator of Meghan Markle’s Children’s Book Just Dropped a Kids Home & Clothing Line at Target & It’s All Under $70

Christian Robinson, award-winning illustrator, just launched a whimsical kids home and clothing collection as well as exclusive editions of the books he’s illustrated at Target. Robinson’s illustrations have garnered plenty of awards, including the coveted Newbery Medal for Last Stop on Market Street. He’s been illustrating books since 2012 and lent his skills to Duchess Meghan Markle for her first children’s book, The Bench.

Related story Ulta Beauty Is Now At Target & It's a Match Made In Shopping Heaven

Robinson brought his vibrant designs and beloved illustration style to this new collection. From bedroom decor to adaptive clothing, there’s something for every child in this collaboration. You could redesign your kid’s room entirely, because everything you need is available at Target. There are three adorable themes to browse: Sky High Wonder, Deep Sea Discovery and Mammoth Explorations. There’s also clothing for babies and toddlers in vivid colors that are so social media-worthy.

The best news about this collection is that you won’t have to pay an arm and a leg for it. The collection is all under $70 (yes, even the bedding). Because it’s so cute and budget-friendly, it’s bound to sell out quickly, so you better shop it now.

We rounded up some of our favorite items from the Christian Robinson X Target collaboration below.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Parachute Pop Up Tent

Image: Christian Robinson x Target. Image: Christian Robinson x Target.

This whimsical indoor play tent is perfect for all your child’s make-believe adventures. There’s one curtained entrance, which can be tied back, and two mesh windows for your child to gaze out of.

Parachute Pop Up Tent $70 Buy now Sign Up

Adaptive Wooly Mammoth Sweatshirt

Image: Christian Robinson. Image: Christian Robinson.

This adorable wooly mammoth sweatshirt is adaptive, which means it has flat seams, no tags and an abdominal pocket. It’s designed for toddlers.

Toddler Adaptive Woolly Mammoth Embroidered Sweatshirt $15 Buy now Sign Up

Striped Comforter Set

Image: Christian Robinson x Target. Image: Christian Robinson x Target.

Brighten up your chid’s bedroom with this super cozy striped comforter. It comes in a Twin size or a Full/Queen size and is budget-friendly.

Multi-Stripe Comforter Set $35 Buy now Sign Up

Dino Bodysuit

Image: Christian Robinson x Target. Image: Christian Robinson x Target.

You’ll want to snap so many pics of your future paleontologist in this bodysuit. It features three little dinos in Christian Robinson’s style and two color-blocked arms.

Baby Dino Embroidered Color Block Long Sleeve Bodysuit $8 Buy now Sign Up

Wooly Mammoth Pillow

Image: Christian Robinson x Target. Image: Christian Robinson x Target.

This wooly mammoth pillow is about to be your child’s favorite prehistoric creature. It’d be a cute addition to your child’s bed or bookshelf.

Woolly Mammoth Figural Pillow $15 Buy now Sign Up

Stegosaurus Backpack

Image: Christian Robinson x Target. Image: Christian Robinson x Target.

Your child won’t mind toting around this mint green stegosaurus backpack. It’s designed as a full-size backpack for toddlers, but your older children could also use it as a mini-backpack.

Stegosaurus Backpack $20 Buy now Sign Up

The Bench by Meghan Markle

Image: Random House Books for Young Readers. Image: Random House Books for Young Readers.

Christian Robinson illustrated Meghan Markle’s first children’s book. It’s about how relationships between fathers and sons evolve over time. This was Robinson’s first time working in watercolors.