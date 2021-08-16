You Can Preorder This Marvel Advent Calendar For Your Little Avengers Fan Right Now & It’s on Sale!

We know what you’re thinking: how can summer be nearly over, the school season just starting, and the holidays feel like they’re right around the corner?! This time of year can be incredibly overwhelming for busy parents, which is why we’re here to give a head-start on any and all gift ideas and recommendations for the future. On our list today: the official Marvel Advent Calendar, which is available for preorder on Amazon at 10% off!

This advent calendar features a ton of surprises for your little Avenger to enjoy each day leading up to Christmas. Spread out over the course of 25 days, the official Marvel Advent Calendar features fan-favorite characters like Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Iron Man, and more, along with a treasure trove of hidden goodies for your child to unlock each day. What are some of these fun toys and treats? Well, these goodies are practically made for the ultimate Marvel fan.

Image: Amazon Amazon.

Marvel: The Official Advent Calendar $26.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Among the fantastic finds kids will get in this advent calendar, Marvel has included paper ornaments, buttons, booklets, and more designed with your pint-sized superhero in mind. With this advent calendar, you’re basically poised to save the day! And at just $26.99, this is a must-have item to add to your list before it’s available on September 28. So don’t wait an entire month — or more — to stock up on advent calendars for your littles; get your preorder for this Marvel Advent Calendar today!

