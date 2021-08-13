Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews’ Baby Girl Sterling Makes an Adorable Training Camp Debut

When your dad’s a football star, showing some team spirit comes naturally! Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes’ baby daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes, just 6 months old, made another adorable social media appearance today — and this time she’s all decked out in red accents as dad is back in training camp getting ready for the upcoming NFL season. The smiles on their faces say they’re ready for some football!

Mahomes, the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, shared the photo of his family and proudly captioned it: “Sterling’s First Camp!” Matthews, a fitness instructor, shared the photo (and another similar pic) on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “If you can’t tell, Sterling was very excited to see her daddy” and on the next slide she wrote, “Her face says it all” with the crying emoji.

Sterling, born on Feb. 20 to the athletic couple, is dressed in a leopard-print jumper with a coordinating red bow headband and red sneakers. But it’s the sweet smile on her face that we’re loving more than anything — especially since her parents took their time revealing Sterling’s cute face to the world. While we got glimpses of their babe, they shared the first picture of her face when she turned 3 months old. “Hi, my name is Sterling💕👑,” Matthews captioned the photos on her feed, while Mahomes wrote on his post, “Hello World!”

Despite being public about many aspects of their lives — their dogs even have their own Instagram account — Matthews previously had said that they would only share photos of Sterling when they were comfortable.

Of course, we’ve seen photos of baby Sterling in her mom and dad’s arms, wearing a cute baseball outfit for opening day, pretty in pink for Easter, and even experiencing a little fur-sibling love with the dogs during a breastfeeding session.

Matthews and Mahomes, both 25, began dating in their teens and got engaged in early September. Getting pregnant with baby Sterling put a delay on their trip to the altar, but they have since set a 2022 date and venue for their wedding, though they haven’t announced the details.

One tidbit Mahomes shared with People is that Sterling will definitely be a part of the ceremony, hopefully walking down the aisle as their flower girl. How adorable will that be? We’re sure the big day will include adorable pics of their baby girl, and we can’t wait!

