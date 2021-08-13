We’ll never truly understand why some people scroll through social media and feel the need to proclaim that someone they’ve never met is pregnant. Alas, it’s Friday and here’s another one. We’ve seen (and written about!) this wildly inappropriate practice of assuming a woman is pregnant — based on nothing more than what her body looks like in a given moment — happen to people in the public eye the most, most recently to Brie Bella. This time around, it’s Kourtney Kardashian who is presumed pregnant by more than a handful of Instagram commenters — whom she quickly shut down.

Related story Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Packed On the PDA at Their Latest UFC Date

What launched the rude comments is Kardashian’s most recent post — a mirror selfie in which she’s wearing a black bralette and a red dress that’s pulled down halfway around her body, exposing her midriff. She’s standing in her closet, serving face and looks cute, happy and healthy — nothing much else to see, right?

But when you take a look at the comment section, it’s rampant with comments like: “SHES PREGNANT” as one ‘fan’ wrote, while others flooded the comments section with baby bump emojis. Others commented: “Is there a baby in there?” and even “lookin’ thick in the middle.”

Totally rude.

Kourtney expertly clapped back, “I’m a woman with a BODY.”

Kardashian is a mom of three — She shares kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

Maybe because Kardashian is dating Travis Barker and they seem so in love that fans want her to procreate? Yep, that’s still not an excuse to assume a person is having a baby. Of course, Kourt is not the first woman in the public eye to field pregnancy questions. A long list of celebrities, including Jennifer Garner, Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Aniston, and numerous others have found themselves on the receiving end of the inappropriate inquiry time and time again — because of nothing more than the way their stomach happens to look in a photo.

For the record, it’s rude to assume that a woman is pregnant because of the way her body looks. Even if you put a heart eyes emoji after the comment or say “yay!” Some people are still clueless about the fact that a woman’s body is not up for questions and prying and prodding, especially on social media. Why is it still expected that women have washboard abs, constantly?

We did find a few respectful commenters in the thread. When someone asked: “but why is her dress or romper half off? She’s got it pulled down for a reason,” another commenter smartly replied: “because she wants to!”

Before you go, the Kardashians have kids with unique names, check out these other unique celebrity baby names.