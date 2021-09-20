Your Kid’s Halloween Won’t Be Complete Without This Cute Baby Yoda Pumpkin Decorating Kit at Target

Heading to a pumpkin patch and picking out the perfect pumpkin is one of the quintessential fall family activities, but once you get that gourd home, what do you do with it? Of course, you could just sit it on your front porch or steps and call it a day, but you could also do some carving to take it to the next level. If you’ve ever carved a pumpkin, you likely know how messy, stinky, and potentially dangerous (pumpkin skin is tricky to penetrate) it can be, especially for little ones. If you’ve never carved a pumpkin and are thinking about trying it this year, allow us to give a suggestion to make this fall activity more fun and way more unique than all of the other pumpkins that any of your neighbors may have. This Baby Yoda-themed kit is available now at Target will cut down on the mess and result in the cutest holiday pumpkin around.

This push-in pumpkin kit combines Halloween celebrating with a Star Wars fan’s dream because your perfect little pumpkin just needs a coat of paint (provided in the kit), along with push-in accessories (well, appendages) like Yoda’s adorable head and little arms. It’s suggested for kids 5 and up with adult supervision, of course, but even the little ones will enjoy sitting back and watching the family make this craft come to life.

While you’re there, don’t miss out on Target’s adorable Halloween decor and matching family pajamas!

