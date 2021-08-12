These Cute Insulated Water Bottles Will Keep Your Kid Hydrated At School & They’re Under $20 on Amazon

It’s that time of year again: back-to-school season! As the summer wraps up, we are looking for all of the best deals and prices on everything we need as the new school year starts. We’re considering everything from health and safety to fun styles that make kids feel confident. Among some of our favorite finds that your kid can use this year are these adorable Thermos Funtainer 12 Ounce Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Kids Straw Bottles. Each of these Amazon best-selling bottles come with a unique print that’ll delight any kid — and parents: you’re going to love the prices.

Each of these 12-ounce water bottles is less than $20, so you’ll have room in your wallet for other back-to-school necessities. Let your little one’s personality shine with each of these fun prints and designs—which spans from Disney favorites to Paw Patrol—and rest assured that your child’s water bottle will stand out among all the others (so they don’t mix them up and spread germs).

Best of all, these bottles keep drinks cold for up to 12 hours—so the entire school day and then some. The handle makes carrying it a breeze, and there’s even a pop-up straw that makes sipping a breeze.

If their favorite characters don’t encourage them to stay hydrated, we don’t know what will. Check out some of our favorite selections below!

Frozen 2 Water Bottle with Princess Anna & Queen Elsa — $14.99

Any child who is a fan of Frozen will absolutely love this water bottle! The Frozen 2 insulated water bottle with a straw features the prettiest plum hue and a design with both Queen Elsa and Princess Anna. At just $14.99, this is a great investment for your child as they head “into the unknown” of a brand new school year.

Paw Patrol Water Bottle Featuring the Cute & Cuddly Characters — $14.99

This selection of insulated water bottles is really on a roll with this Paw Patrol-inspired print! The bright blue and red colors are so fun for any kid who’s a fan of the show. And the knowledge that they’ll be off to school with some of their cuddly friends in tow will surely fill them with confidence. At $14.99, this water bottle will perfectly highlight your child’s personality and take one of their favorite shows along with them to school!

Mickey Mouse & Friends Water Bottle — $14.99

Bring the entire club house along with this Mickey Mouse and friends insulated water bottle! Classic characters like Mickey Mouse and Goofy are the highlight of this water bottle. And the $14.99 price ensures that parents get a treat out of purchasing this back-to-school essential, too!

Classic Barbie Insulated Pink Water Bottle — $18.99

Is there a Barbie fan in your life? Well, then this classic pink print insulated water bottle featuring the iconic doll’s silhouette will be the perfect back-to-school water bottle selection for your child! Let your little one sport some of the retro style of this classic print, with a standout, bright pink hue. For $18.99, the insulated water bottle with a straw is the perfect way to kick off a new school year in style.

