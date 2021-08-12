Kim Kardashian Says the Brutal Body Shaming She Endured While Pregnant Wouldn’t ‘Fly’ Today

Kardashian detailed how being a public person while pregnant had a major influence on how much she continues to share on social media, noting: “It changed me as a person.”

“It really did change me and it made me really pull back on what I shared and just how much I wanted to give because I saw how nasty everyone was and it felt so bad,” she said. “It was really, really crazy.”

She explained, “I was not a good pregnant person. I was not a cute pregnant person. I did not like it. I hated it. I hated how I felt. I hate how I looked. The media really did brutalize me over gaining a lot of weight… they would always compare me to Kate Middleton so it would say, like ‘Kate the waif and Kim the whale,’ it was so nasty. I don’t think it would really fly today, but it killed my self-esteem. I can’t believe that this was acceptable and that this was okay.”

Louder for the people in the back: It’s not acceptable — and it’s not OK! We certainly hope Kardashian is right in her belief that this type of judgement wouldn’t be tolerated today. And as if the stress over the body-shaming wasn’t enough, Kardashian also had to deal with scary health concerns during her pregnancy: “I had this condition called preeclampsia and I didn’t know that I had it. It’s over-swelling in your feet and face. I had to deliver six weeks early with an emergency delivery and then I had another condition called Placenta accreta with both of my babies. It was insane.”