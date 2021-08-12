Target Has Adorable Matching Family Pajamas for Halloween & They’re Available Now

Halloween is all about dressing up! While we love the traditional Halloween costuming and trick-or-treating that happens later this year, if you have a younger family, heading out into the streets with little ones who are just learning to walk or are still in strollers may not be ideal. And if you’re just looking to plan more chill Halloween festivities this year, we’ve got another favorite way to get dressed up as a family once Halloween rolls around: matching family pajamas! You can still celebrate at home, have everyone get dressed in these adorable Halloween-themed pajama sets, invite your closest family and friends, set the mood with fun and spooky decor, watch Halloween movies, carve pumpkins in the kitchen or backyard, and then add treats!

The best part is that you can coordinate this whole idea by shopping at Target, but first, start by ordering these pajamas. Get your phones and family members set up for the cutest Instagram-ready photos and Reels with pieces from the Halloween Spooky Print Matching Family Pajama Set Collection at Target. This collection features sets of long-sleeve tops and PJ pants with allover prints that feature black jack-o’-lanterns, pumpkins, bats, spiderwebs, crescent moons, and ghosts for classic Halloween style. The Family Pajamas Collection is fit for all families, so you can mix and match your order with styles for women, men, kids, and babies.

Halloween Dino Skeleton Print Matching Family Pajamas

This set pops with different dinosaur skeletons in purple, green, white, and orange against a black backdrop for a funky and fun look!

Halloween Spooky Print Matching Family Pajamas

These orange pajamas give all the classic Halloween vibes. They’re detailed with pumpkins, bones, ghosts, and moons.

Halloween Ghost Print Matching Family Pajamas

If you’re not afraid of those ghosts, this is the set for you and your family! Make sure to tell the kiddos that these are friendly ghosts, of course, and you’ll all look so cute in these pj’s with the gray backdrop.

Before you go, check out all of the cloth face masks available online in the gallery below: