Ciara’s Daughter Loves ‘Gabby’s Dollhouse’ & If Your Kid Does Too, Shop These New Toys

Singer, dancer, style icon, businesswoman, and mama to three, Ciara just shared an adorable surprise mommy-and-me viewing party for her daughter Sienna to celebrate the Season 2 launch of little SiSi’s favorite show, Gabby’s Dollhouse, which debuted this week on Netflix. Themed to perfection with toys, treats, and two pairs of ears, Ciara hosted the ultimate cat-tastic-themed party around the NBC DreamWorks hit series, which encourages kiddos to get involved in music, cooking, science, and more adventures.

After watching episodes of the show, we can see Sienna and Ciara had a great time immersing themselves in the magical world of Gabby’s Dollhouse with the show’s musical and pretend-play toy collection. It looks like they had a ball! If you want to recreate all of this Gabby’s Dollhouse fun with sweet little Sienna’s favorite toys, we’ve got them linked below. Available now at Target and Amazon, grab these toys to add Gabby’s Dollhouse to your little one’s world, too.

Ciara shared their cat-tastic party vibes on Instagram with the caption: “I love this show because not only is it FUN but it teaches Sienna that it’s OK to “fail fantastically” – never give up baby girl – keep reaching, keep dreaming!”

Gabby’s Dollhouse Interactive Magical Musical Ears

Gabby’s signature cat ears come to life with fun sparkly details. These ears play over 10 sounds, phrases, and songs. They also light up for more interactive play. If you buy these cat ears, make sure your little one pinches the left ear — they’ll hear Gabby phrases — and the right plays music and sounds. Pinch both ears for kitty meows!

Gabby's Dollhouse Magical Musical Cat Ears $27.29 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Gabby’s Purrfect Dollhouse

This dollhouse is pretty puuurrrfect. Right out of the box, you’ll notice the cat-inspired shape and colorful details of this fanciful dollhouse. It’s more than 2 feet tall and looks just like the one from the show. Let playtime begin!

Gabby's Dollhouse Purrfect Dollhouse With 15 Pieces $88.50 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Talking Pandy Paws

Talking Pandy Paws is ready to belt out a tune! He comes alive with two songs and 10 sounds and phrases! You can buy these cat ears to make it light up and then the songs begin. When you squeeze and release for lights, you’ll hear the sounds and phrases!

Gabby's Dollhouse Talking Pandy Paws Plush Toy $19.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

