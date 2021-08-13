Your Kids Will Love These Little Golden Book Versions of Their Favorite Disney Pixar Movies

Disney Pixar movies, those computer-animated feature films that seem to pop off the screen, are to our kids what traditional Disney movies were to us when we were little. The classic movies (for our kiddos, that is) range from Finding Nemo, Up, Ratatouille, and Cars to newer fan favorites like Inside Out, Coco, Soul, and the most recent releases Raya and Luca.

Now, along with the feature films, kids can enjoy these Pixar tales through books based on those same movies. They’re hardcover books that average about 20 pages and they’re perfect for ages 3-7 (grade level preschool to 2). Get the whole collection of Disney Little Golden Books for your kiddo’s home library. P.S.: They also make great holiday gifts!

Soul Little Golden Book

Golden/Disney.

If your little one is starting to wonder where their passion, dreams, and interests come from — and what it is that makes them unique — well, it’s their soul! This retelling of the jazzy 2020 hit movie will give them the answers to some of life’s most important questions.

Luca Little Golden Book

Golden/Disney

Your little one will be transported to Italy when they read Luca, which is set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera. It’s a coming-of-age story about one young boy and his newfound friend experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta, and endless scooter rides.

Raya and the Last Dragon Little Golden Book

Golden/Disney.

This Golden Book has all the vivid artistry and details of the big screen fantasy-action-adventure Raya and the Last Dragon. Written for ages 2-5, it explores the themes of community and hope and is inspired by the beautiful and diverse cultures of Southeast Asia.

