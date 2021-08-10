Why Shawn Johnson East ‘Cried Happy Tears’ When Breastfeeding Baby Jett

Shawn Johnson East marked National Breastfeeding Month by revealing her experience nursing her two children, daughter Drew Hazel, 20 months, and newborn son Jett James.
In an expired Instagram Story, the former Olympic gymnast wrote that she “cried happy tears” when Jett (whom she welcomed last month with husband Andrew East) latched on more easily than Drew. Her daughter, she wrote, as captured by People, “was such a struggle and ultimately ended with me being an exclusive pumper for 6 months.” Nursing Jett, on the other hand, “is completely different.”
Johnson East added, “So! Need all the tips, tricks, trade secrets! Like how DO I KEEP HIM AWAKE?”
Just last week, the former athlete shared an adorable photo of her expanded brood accompanied by this heart-warming caption: “How do we have TWO kids (I mean technically three with our fur child),” referencing the family dog. She also called life “so surreal but so magical.”
It really has been quite a transition for Johnson East and her husband as they acclimate to their new normal. Fortunately, “things are going really great,” the athlete exclusively told SheKnows earlier this month. “Obviously, life is a little more chaotic, but we’re in heaven as a family of four. We’re taking this time to be with each other and wouldn’t have it any other way. It’s hard to imagine life any other way!”
Before you go, click here for more unique celebrity baby names.
Leave a Comment