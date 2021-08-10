Why Shawn Johnson East ‘Cried Happy Tears’ When Breastfeeding Baby Jett

Shawn Johnson East marked National Breastfeeding Month by revealing her experience nursing her two children, daughter Drew Hazel, 20 months, and newborn son Jett James.

In an expired Instagram Story, the former Olympic gymnast wrote that she “cried happy tears” when Jett (whom she welcomed last month with husband Andrew East) latched on more easily than Drew. Her daughter, she wrote, as captured by People, “was such a struggle and ultimately ended with me being an exclusive pumper for 6 months.” Nursing Jett, on the other hand, “is completely different.”

Johnson East added, “So! Need all the tips, tricks, trade secrets! Like how DO I KEEP HIM AWAKE?”