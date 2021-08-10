Nordstrom’s Kids Line Has So Many Trendy Pieces Under $50—& It’s a Must for Back-To-School Shopping

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale may be over, but that doesn’t mean you can’t score stellar deals every other day of the year at the designer retailer. And if you’re a parent looking for back-to-school clothing, we’ve got some news to make your day. We just discovered that Nordstrom has its own kids line at totally affordable prices—we even had to double-check the prices because they seemed too good to be true!

Nordstrom’s in-house brand of clothing for babies, kids, and big kids will have your child covered at any age. There’s even a young adult section too for your trendy teen or college kid. Everything seems to generally be under $50, and the styles are just as trendy as name brands.

Ahead, check out some of the cutest picks we found that’ll help send them back to the hallways in style this year (while saving you some hard-earned money) and check out the entire collection here.

Skater Skirt

Image: Nordstrom.

Your Olivia Rodrigo-obsessed kid will feel like a rockstar in this plaid skater skirt. It’s the perfect transitional item for fall—pair it with a tee and denim jacket now and then sweater and boots as the temps drop.

Kids' Knit Skater Skirt $29

Easy-Breezy Jumper

Make getting ready in the mornings a breeze with this sweet romper—they won’t have to spend time deciding on bottoms to match a skirt!

Kids' Wide Leg Jersey Romper $39

Something Blue

Image: Nordstrom.

Keep the summer vibes going into the school year with this ocean-blue shirt. It features subtle ocean waves for an elevated touch—perfect for picture day!

Kids' Ocean Print Short Sleeve Button-Up Shirt $35

Prep School

Channel their varsity spirit with this modern take on a classic striped sweatshirt. It’s a must for those chilly classrooms.

Kids' Collegiate Crew Sweatshirt $35

Tickled Pink

Image: Nordstrom.

Help your little one start the year on the right foot—literally, with these darling flats. The glitter should make heading to the classroom a little more fun.

Kiera Mary Jane Ballet Flat $29.95

