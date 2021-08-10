This Pokémon Advent Calendar Will Help Your Kid Catch ‘Em All This Holiday

Pokémon fans unite! Though we’re still trying to take it easy and slowly make our way into realizing back-to-school season is upon us, we can admit, it seems crazy to be talking about … the holidays. But hear us out: holiday treats like these aren’t necessarily on the kiddos mind, but when they receive a gems like this one, your kid will scream: “Mom, how did you know? This is exactly what I wanted!!” It’s not likely to be the biggest gift you’ll give, but if you have a Pokémon fan in your circle of family and friends, they’ll love this Pokémon Advent Calendar available for pre-order on Amazon now, so you’ll want to add this to your cart right away!

The 2021 Pokémon Holiday Advent Calendar features 24 pieces so kids can create and display their own Pokémon holiday scene. This is where counting down to the holidays becomes the most fun for the little ones because you can make every day of the holidays an exciting reveal. They’ll get to tear back each numbered door in this holiday calendar to reveal 16 special figures and 8 accessories. The 2-inch Pokémon toy characters include Pikachu, Charmander, Squirtle, Bulbasaur, Eevee and more. The calendar starts shipping on November 23.

Jazwares.

Pokémon Advent Calendar $49.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Advent calendars are all the rage lately with other versions also available, including The Nightmare Before Christmas advent calendar, this Star Wars advent calendar, and for the adults, a Friends advent calendar.

