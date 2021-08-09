Vanessa Bryant has been sharing the best Instagram-worthy content while documenting her family vacation to France, Croatia and Italy. And on Friday, the 39-year-old mom paused to honor her late daughter Gianna “GiGi” Bryant, who died in a January 2020 helicopter crash with her father, Vanessa’s former husband, NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Related story Bianka Bryant Looks JUST Like Her Daddy Kobe in Vanessa Bryant's Latest Instagram Post

“Missing my baby girl,” Vanessa wrote in a throwback that captured her eldest daughter Natalia (who is now 18, a model, and headed to the University of Southern California in the fall) sitting alongside Gigi on a bench painted with lemons. The photo was included in a slideshow with a current shot of daughters Capri, 2, and Bianka, 4, seated in the exact same location.

Since the crash, which took the lives of seven other passengers, Vanessa has honored her late daughter and husband, notably on what would have been Gianna’s 15th birthday last May by announcing the launch of a clothing line called Mambacita — an affectionate nickname for the girl which Vanessa tattooed on her arm.

“Today is my Baby’s Birthday,” wrote Vanessa (see the full post here). “When I thought about how best to celebrate Gianna’s birthday with so many who loved her, I knew it had to be a combination of sharing her bright and fun personality with her sense of purpose and passion that would help make a difference in this world.” Vanessa added that her daughter was “kind,” “energetic,” and “a leader.”

Before you go, click here to see celebrities who fight hard to keep their partners and kids away from paparazzi.

