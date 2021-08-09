Halsey is normalizing postpartum bodies with an up-close photo of their stretch marks, nearly a month after welcoming baby number one.

“Well….this is what it look like,” the 26-year-old Without Me singer wrote on Instagram Sunday, captioning a photo of their stomach (Halsey goes by she/they pronouns). Fans responded warmly: “Wear those tiger stripes proud mama!! Love to see it,” wrote one. “Beautiful mommy marks! Congrats on your handsome baby boy!” another stated. “I love how honest you are about life,” added another.

Halsey and director partner Alev Aydin welcomed Ender Ridley Aydin on July 14, sharing a black-and-white photo of the happy family on Instagram. “Gratitude. For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth. Powered by love,” Halsey captioned the image. Although Halsey has been reticent to share certain details of postpartum life — including the baby’s gender — we are absolutely loving this personal slideshow, which includes a rainbow-themed play area.

Body-positivity is admirable, tiny scars, tiger stripes, and all. And Halsey is certainly not the first celebrity parent to exude it, following in the likes of Chrissy Teigen, Kylie Jenner, Ashley Graham, Aja Naomi King.

Cheers to Halsey, and all those in favor of welcoming and showing off their beautiful postpartum bodies.

