Kate Hudson’s Daughter Rani Rose Singing ‘Skinnamarinky Dinky Dink’ Is Giving Us All the Feels

We’re big fans of getting our daily dose of cuteness — and let’s face it, the internet ensures there’s never a shortage of adorable content. The latest video that’s giving us all the feels? Kate Hudson’s daughter Rani Rose singing, “Skinnamarinky Dinky Dink.” Trust us, it’s just as precious as it sounds and Hudson chiming in with backup vocals while Rani Rose sings into a bedazzled microphone is the wholesomeness we all need today. Watch the video for yourself below and warning: you might end up smiling like a dork while watching.

“Saturday Morning Special with Rani Rose, On Repeat…and repeat….aaaand repeat….aaaand 🎤 🌹,” Hudson captioned the precious Instagram video. Ah, our hearts can’t take it! Hudson’s 2-year-old daughter belting the lyrics is officially the highlight of our day. The mother-daughter duo sounds so sweet and we love that Hudson shared this video with her followers. Also, can we just say we’re impressed at the fact that Rani Rose is kind of a natural singer?!

We’re not the only ones who were wowed by Rani Rose’s performance, either. Octavia Spencer chimed in the comments and wrote, “Awwwwww. I love that she has 2 mics. In case one fails. Baby girl is a planner!! ❤️❤️😍😍🙌🙌🙌.” Yep, Rani Rose knows the show must go on and brought a backup.

Oh, and as for Rani Rose’s other celebrity fans? Jennifer Aniston wrote a slew of emojis, “❤️👏🏽👏🏽❤️🤗❤️🤗❤️,” while Amanda Kloots commented, “Omg she is too precious!!!!.”

Fingers crossed we get more singing videos starring of Rani Rose very soon!

