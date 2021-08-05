Ciara Is So Relatable as She Watches Her Baby Boy Win Take His First Steps

There was a little bit of a shaky start as Ciara’s third child, Win Harrison Wilson, took his first adorable steps from the arms of his dad, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, towards mom. Their son just celebrated his first birthday on July 23 with a fun “Rookie of the Year” themed party, and making his first little steps was another thrilling moment for the family! (Big sister Sienna Princess, 4, was on hand, too, and it seems she was looking forward to “catching” Win as he headed towards them.) The “Level Up” singer, model, and businesswoman chronicled the entire ordeal via an August 4 Instagram post, and her millions of followers and fellow moms cheered sweet little Win on.

The stunning mom of three captioned the clip and tagged dad: “Win Started Walking! Yay! The Days of taking his 1st Steps is here! So proud! Now…look out world! @DangeRussWilson 💃🏽”

Win stumbled, but he wasn’t finished with his walk and popped right back up to complete the task. It looks like the family was having a day out as dad was in training camp for the football season, which starts in September (the Seahawks’ first game is Sept. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts). Ciara’s son Future Zahir, whom she shares with rapper Future, was not in the clip, but we’re sure he couldn’t have been too far away.

WNBA player Candace Walker, a mom to daughter Lailaa, 12, also cheered Win on in the comments: “Yoooo life of an athlete’s kid! YEAAAA WIN! Lailaa took her first steps after one of my games at the arena. AMAZING memories ❤️”

We love this adorable and talented family, and it looks like little Win has the perfect name for a little guy with a bright road ahead of him!

