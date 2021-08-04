The Bachelor’s Peter Weber Just Announced He Wrote a Children’s Book About His First Love: Aviation & It’s on Amazon

In today’s precious news that Bachelor Nation totally never saw coming (and we always anticipate some major curveballs): The Bachelor’s Peter Weber dropped the news via Instagram that he wrote a children’s book, The Adventures of Pilot Pete, which will be released November 23rd this year and is available to pre-order on Amazon right now! Seriously, what can’t Pilot Pete do?!

The pilot shared the announcement video on his birthday today, and said that he was inspired to write the book about his first love: aviation.

“This is is a special birthday for me 🙂 I’m so excited to share with you all my first book, The Adventures of Pilot Pete. I’ve been working on this for the last year and it follows my first love story, Aviation. My hope is this book will inspire not only children, but everyone to chase after those dreams and never give up until you reach them!”

Image: Blue Balloon Books.

Geared for kids ages 3-12, this fun and inspiring illustrated story follows a young Peter as he develops of love of flying from his father.

The Adventures of Pilot Pete $14.99 on Amazon.com

Bach fan or not, this children’s book, which will encourage your little one to follow their dreams no matter what obstacles get thrown at them, is one you’ll want to add to your kid’s bookshelf. The November release makes it the perfect holiday gift, and it’s never too early to get your shopping started. TBH, I don’t even have a kid and I just might buy it!

