Zappos Has Way More Than Shoes—Shop These Unbeatable Deals on Cute Back-to-School Clothing for Kids

You likely think of Zappos as a go-to destination for all things shoes, but did you know the etailer actually has a major assortment of name-brand clothing at unbeatable prices? And with back-to-school season here, Zappos is the secret place to shop if you want a hassle-free shopping experience. You’ve got enough to do before class starts, after all!

Whether you’re looking for athleisure from popular brands like Nike or Adidas or preppy dresses from Polo Ralph Lauren Kids, there are plenty of back-to-school outfits for kid with all different styles. On top of Zappos’ already affordable prices, you can even shop their bundle sale, where you’ll save 20% off when you purchase 3+ items from these select styles.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the coolest clothing finds (many on sale!) that’ll send your kiddo back to school with plenty of confidence and style. Make sure to check out Zappos’ back-to-school storefront, where there are plenty of other fashion-forward treasures in store!

Preppy Dress

Image: Polo Ralph Lauren Kids.

The hallway will be her runway when she sports this darling chambray dress by Polo Ralph Lauren. At $53 on sale, this designer dress certainly doesn’t come with the matching price tag. It’s the perfect first-day look!

Polo Ralph Lauren Kids Indigo Cotton Chambray Shirtdress (Big Kids) $52.99

Cool Sweatshirt

image: Adidas.

For those chilly classrooms or fall days, this fun Adidas sweatshirt is perfect for your sporty kiddo. Dress it down with shorts or take it to the next level for picture day with a collared shirt underneath.

adidas Originals Kids All Over Print Pack Camo Crew Neck (Little Kids/Big Kids) $45

Sweet Shorts

Image: Nike.

Stock up your girl’s gym class wardrobe with a few pairs of these trusty athletic shorts. The silver metallic color paired with pink details take these otherwise standard shorts to another level of fun.

Nike Kids Shine Shorts (Little Kids) $17.32

Cute Tee

Image: Volcom.

Graphic tees are a kid essential, and Zappos is stocked with all their fave brands, like Volcom.

Volcom Kids Last Party Tee (Toddler/Little Kids/Big Kids) $20

Wardrobe Essential

Image: Under Armour.

Khakis are pretty much a staple in every kid’s wardrobe, and these ones from Under Armour are anything but stuffy. They’re super stretchy so great for active kids and are made with moisture-wicking fabric to keep them cool all day long.

Under Armour Kids Showdown Shorts (Big Kids) $40

