Halsey Celebrated World Breastfeeding Week with a Candid Photo Featuring Baby Ender

It’s World Breastfeeding Week, and one celebrity who is marking the occasion is new parent Halsey. The singer, who identifies as non-binary and prefers she/they pronouns, took to Instagram yesterday to kick off the week of education and de-stigmatization, and the photo they posted was unfiltered and unquestionably awesome.

Related story Coco Austin Reveals Why She Continues to Breastfeed Her 5-Year-Old Daughter

The candid snapshot, taken by Halsey’s partner Alev Aydin, captured the “Without You” singer cradling their newborn, Ender, while breastfeeding. Of course, nursing a baby is oftentimes tricky (it’s one of those “natural” things that’s so much harder than it looks, frankly), but Halsey looked absolutely serene, staring off into the distance while sitting with their 3-week-old. The singer began the caption to their post with the hashtag “#worldbreastfeedingweek,” adding, “we arrived just in time!”

Halsey and Aydin welcomed Ender Ridley Aydin on July 14 and shared the news via Instagram roughly five days later. “Gratitude. For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth. Powered by love,” Halsey captioned the touching black and white photo, featuring their newborn and Aydin. Although Halsey has been rightfully reticent to share certain details of their child’s first few weeks, we are absolutely loving the fact that they chose to share this new photo for such a special week.

2021’s theme for World Breastfeeding Week is “Protect Breastfeeding: A Shared Responsibility,” per the World Health Organization. In a joint statement to WHO, UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore and WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus outlined a renewed commitment to ensure parents have safe environments to breastfeed, feel supported by employers to have parental leave during those crucial first months together, and that education on breastfeeding alternatives is consistently and clearly made public.

With the combined efforts of WHO, UNICEF, and public figures like Halsey, de-stigmatizing breastfeeding in public, as well as education, is surely continuing to inspire and elevate new parents. And that is something worth celebrating this week and every day!

Celebrate the beauty of different breastfeeding journeys through these photographs.