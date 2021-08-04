Spanx’s Popular Faux Leather Leggings Come In Kids’ Sizes & They’re 35% Off At the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Before you have kids, dressing like your child may seem silly. You’ve seen those moms, dads and sometimes even whole families on social media who set up a gorgeous photo shoot and wear coordinating denim with white colored shirts. Or moms and daughters dressed in mommy-and-me outfits like floral dresses accented with a jean jacket. And then you have your own kid. Suddenly, as your little one grows, you find yourself with an urge to match your outfits with theirs. If you ever wondered where and when you could find matching Spanx Kids’ Faux Leather Leggings for your mini-me, the wait is over. And they’re on sale!

Head to Nordstrom’s Anniversary sale to snag these leggings for your big kid to wear as an everyday layer—they’re perfect for back to school. Made in the same great style and quality as the cult-favorite adult-sized Spanx Faux Leather Leggings (yep, they’re on sale too!), these kid leggings do no disappoint. They’ll keep your kid comfortable all day long and the great thing about Nordstrom is when the scroll to the bottom of the product page, you’ll see outfit suggestions from their team of expert stylists. They are different from the adult Spanx leggings (thankfully) in that they don’t have that snatched-in shaping feature that women love about Spanx because kids don’t need that. But they do have a wide waistband and a slim silhouette. So, if you’re team #leggingsarenotpants, these leggings may be best to wear under dresses or longer tops because, like mama’s Spanx leggings, these are skin-tight.

And Mom, if you already have the Spanx leggings, you might want to try these Spanx Faux Leather Joggers on sale for $98.90.

The sale opens to everyone on July 28th and ends August 8th, so act fast! Besides these Spanx leggings, you may also want to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary sale for baby and kids gear, and trending items like this In The Wild throw blanket, Teva Hurricane Shearling sandals or luxe candles by Voluspa.

