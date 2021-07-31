Shawn Johnson East Reveals The Name Of Her Baby Boy & The Special Meaning Behind It

It’s safe to say that Shawn Johnson East and her husband, Andrew East, have been absolutely over the moon since welcoming their precious baby boy. The couple welcomed their second child on July 19, and over the course of the past few days, they’ve been sharing glimpses of their son on social media. But on Friday, the proud parents — who also share 21-month-old daughter Drew Hazel — finally revealed the unique name they chose for their son.

In a video compilation shared to the former Olympian’s Instagram account, the couple revealed footage of their baby boy meeting his grandparents and leaving the hospital. Upon their return to their home, the couple walked through their front door to find their son’s first name spelled out in big, bold letters with dazzling light bulbs. The name in question: Jett! But that wasn’t all.

Less than 24 hours later, Johnson East shared a series of black and white professional portraits (seen here), featuring little Jett with both of his parents. In this post, Johnson East revealed her son’s full name, along with its significance. “Jett James East,” she captioned the carousel post, adding that the couple’s son is named after two very special people from their respective families. “(My great great great grandmothers name) + (Andrews brothers name),” Johnson East added.

Along with being so special, it’s so touching that Johnson East and her husband chose to name their son after two people who have clearly impacted their lives. We’ve loved seeing the couple document the first days of Jett’s life. And we’ll get to see more soon! In fact, at the end of the video they shared, Johnson East and her husband teased that they will share their daughter’s first encounter with her baby brother. We cannot wait to see what comes next!

