TikTok Loves This Affordable Target Clothing Line — & So Will Your Teens for Back-to-School

It’s almost back-to-school time and that means it’s time to try to take your teen clothing shopping. If your teen is a little worried about looking cool for classes this fall, you should show them Target’s in-house clothing line Wild Fable. This budget-friendly clothing brand has blown up on TikTok. Both teens and women love it. Moms might even find a few pieces that they think are worth adding to their wardrobes, but be prepared to be called out by your kid for doing so!

This cool brand, which was tailor-made for Gen Z, has just about everything. Your teen can find athleisure, jeans, shirts, sweaters, sunglasses, jewelry and bags. Think of Target as your one-stop shop for back-to-school (including school supplies), and you don’t even need to go into a store to browse. It’s all online, so you can virtually shop it alongside your kid.

Everything is well under $50, so you won’t be breaking the bank to outfit your teen in the popular and trendy styles. We regret to inform you that flare leggings and jeans are back, so make sure to scoop up a few pairs of those for them. Wild Fable also makes clothes for both regular sizes and plus sizes, though sometimes they are out of stock of plus sizes.

I picked out 10 items from Wild Fable that I think are worth browsing, including late summer clothes, early fall clothes and accessories, so your kid will feel confident for the first day of school. This is a popular line though, so don’t wait too long to add something to your cart or it might go viral on TikTok and sell out.

Cami

Every girl needs camis for back-to-school and these popular picks are only $3 each.

Women's Cropped Cami $3 Buy now Sign Up

Shortalls

Forget jeans, let your kid get a little more creative this fall with these comfy shortalls.

Women's Denim Shortalls $28 Buy now Sign Up

Cateye Glasses

This type of sunglasses is very popular with Gen Z right now and will protect your teen’s eyes at the same time.

Women's Cateye Plastic Silhouette Sunglasses $13 Buy now Sign Up

Plaid Mini Skirt

Got a Olivia Rodrigo fan in this house? She’ll love this plaid skirt, because Rodrigo has been rocking similar ones in her music videos and press appearances.

Women's Woven Tennis Mini A-Line Skirt $19 Buy now Sign Up

Gold Hoops Set

Every celeb is rockin’ gold hoops these days, including fan-favorite Hailey Bieber. Luckily, you can get your teen a set of these accessories for the much more budget-friendly price of $6. There’s more Wild Fable jewelry here.

Click Top Hoop Earring Set 3pc $6 Buy now Sign Up

Textured T-Shirt

This cute t-shirt is trendy and comes in three different colors. It can be worn with just about anything, so it’ll become your teen’s go-to t-shirt.

Women's Short Sleeve V-Neck Textured Baby T-Shirt $10 Buy now Sign Up

Flare Pants

We’re sorry to inform all the parents born in the ’80s and ’90s that flare pants are back with a vengeance. Get your teen a comfy pair for back-to-school.

Women's Knit Flare Pants $20 Buy now Sign Up

Gray Sweater

Pullover knit sweaters will never go out of style and are a must-have for fall. This cozy sweater is only $15 and comes in three different colors.

Women's V-Neck Rib Knit Pullover Sweater $15 Buy now Sign Up

High-Waisted Leggings

Whether for gym class or lazy Fridays, your teen will appreciate lounging in these leggings. It comes in regular or plus sizes.

Women's High-Waisted Pocket Leggings $16 Buy now Sign Up

Buckle Bag

if your teen wants a new bag to tote along with her backpack, this floral handbag makes for a cute accessory. It comes in tons of other colors. To see more Wild Fable bags, click here.

Extended Buckle Shoulder Handbag $18 Buy now Sign Up

