Nordstrom’s Disney Pop-Up Includes Mickey and Minnie Mouse Squishmallows — Get One Before They Sell Out!

If your kid is into Squishmallows, you know that they’re the squishiest, softest, most plush toys around. And if you haven’t heard of them before, take our word that Squishmallows are the perfect cuddle buddies. They come in a host of exaggerated animal shapes, characters and more. But right now, you’ve got to get your hands on Nordstrom’s exclusive Disney pop-up version that features these new adorable Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Squishmallows.

Squishmallows have been around for a few years, but they set off a huge craze in 2020 when the Star Wars lineup — including Baby Yoda and Chewbacca — were all the rage. Now this Mickey and Minnie offering is selling just as fast!

Made of ultra-soft spandex and polyester fill, the Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse each measure a sweet 8-inches high. They’re machine washable and recommended for children ages 3 and up (not recommended for cribs or sleeping), but they’re great for big kids of all ages (teens love to collect these huggable toys, too!).

Disney x Squishmallow 8-Inch Plush Toy Pillow

Thinking that the cute 8-Inch plush of their favorite mouse won’t be big enough for your kiddo? Check out the 16-Inch plush of Mickey Mouse right here. This extra-large version is $35 and just as soft and huggable. Also, if you’re looking for more Disney goodies from Nordstrom, we’re loving these exclusive Mickey & Friends Disney Crocs. There are plenty more Disney finds exclusively at Nordstrom, so don’t forget to check out more from the exclusive pop-up here.

