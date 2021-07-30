This Cute Potty Training Toilet Is a No. 1 New Amazon Release & Will Make the Process a Breeze

You’ll know you’re into the thick of becoming a parent when your baby hits a few milestones, like teething, rolling over, and crawling. But one of the most challenging milestones they (and you!) will undertake is potty training.

Related story Josh Brolin's Hilarious Potty-Training Pic Proves He's #DadGoals

Some parents believe the sooner their little one starts potty training, the better. Other parents are more into letting their child guide the timing of it all. Whatever method you choose, eventually, you’ll need the tool to help facilitate this new phase of “going potty,” because their tiny bottoms just cannot sit on adult-size toilet bowls. And that’s where potty training toilets come in.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

There are potty training seats that attach to the standard toilet in your home (these are also great for traveling), and other potty training chairs that have been the standard for years. But we’re loving the new potty training toilets, like this one on Amazon.

The Summer My Size Potty not only looks like the real thing, but it also makes a flushing sound, too! This two-in-one potty training system also has storage space for wipes or their favorite reading materials. It’s easy to clean and has a removable transition ring for when it’s time to move your child up to a bigger toilet.

Summer My Size Potty

Summer Store.

My Size Potty $29.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Potty training is never as simple as 1-2-3, but a potty training toilet like this one from My Summer can make the process much easier. The realistic look of the toilet may be just the thing that makes your little one feel like a big kid and want to get their business done. And hey, anything that makes it easier is a win in our book — and worth the buy!

Before you go, while you’re transitioning to the potty, check out these cute graphic diapers to buy.