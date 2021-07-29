Target Now Sells This Chic Designer Lookalike Stroller Brand & You’ll Save Almost $600

When you’re a new parent, getting a lightweight and durable stroller is key. After all, you’re going to be lugging this thing around as much as your purse, so it’s definitely worth the splurge. But, if you can save money and still get a chic, quality stroller? We’re all in. And thanks to Target, you can do just that! The retailer is now carrying the cult-favorite, grow-with-your-family Mockingbird strollers, which are available to pre-order at the retailer starting today.

This stroller officially drops on August 17th at Target, but it’s well worth the wait. This modern stroller converts from a single to double stroller, so if you’re babysitting another kiddo or you have multiples in the future, it’ll save you space and money on a traditional double stroller. Depending on which model you get, these strollers are almost $600 cheaper than the designer UPPABaby version.

In fact, this stroller boasts 19+ configurations to ensure you and baby are comfy—yes, really! You can’t get more versatile than that.

Mockingbird Single to Double Stroller/Penny $395 Buy now Sign Up

It also features a car seat adapter so you can transition with ease. The extendable UPF 50+ canopy shades your little babe from UV rays on those sunny walks, and the mesh section provides a relaxing breeze. The see-through window lets you peek in on your baby, and the spill-proof material is going to be game-changer. Who said shopping for strollers couldn’t be fun?

You can buy it in three gorgeous colors: Black, Sea, and Sky. While this stroller has a lot to brag about, the one-hand fold just might be the most handy feature. It even automatically locks and stands upright when folded. It’s basically a personal assistant, which is every mom’s dream.

Whether you plan on having one child or aren’t sure how large your family will grow in the future, this high-performance stroller is a must for every parent—and it’s a fraction of the cost of higher-end brands, like UPPABaby, which will ring up close to $1K.

