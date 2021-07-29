Jamie Lee Curtis Has So Much Pride for Her Trans Child & We Love to See It

Parents are often so lucky to learn invaluable life lessons from their children, and Jamie Lee Curtis counts herself among them. The actress opened up about nearly every facet of her life in a new profile and disclosed — with her child’s permission — that her and husband Christopher Guest’s second child identifies as trans. The Halloween star’s absolute pride was so evident, but as she shared, she’s also learned quite a lot from her child.

Curtis revealed in her profile with AARP that she and Guest, to whom she’s been married for more than 35 years, “have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby.” What’s more, Curtis shared that her family is expanding, with the inclusion of Ruby’s fiancé. The couple’s nuptials are on the horizon, and Curtis has a very special role in the wedding.

“She and her fiancé will get married next year at a wedding that I will officiate,” Curtis shared. Along with Ruby, who is now 25, Curtis and Guest also share 34-year-old daughter Annie, who is married and a dance instructor. As for now, Curtis and Guest aren’t grandparents — “Not yet, but I do hope to,” she said.

These days, Curtis considers her life to be in “constant metamorphosis” and from Ruby has learned that “old ideas” — like the notion that gender is fixed — just “don’t work anymore.” It’s incredible to see Curtis wholly embrace her child and watch Ruby totally flourish. Although the actress has been reticent to share certain aspects of her personal life with the public in the past, it’s truly wonderful to know she has so much love and support for Ruby.

