Staying active is a family affair for superhero actor Chris Hemsworth and his supermodel wife Elsa Pataky. On Tuesday, the Thor star posted a couple of videos on Instagram showing the couple and their three children doing what he deemed the “ultimate family workout” — and we’re impressed!

In the first video, the couple’s 9-year-old India skateboards over a series of paved, undulating hills while Hemsworth sweetly holds her hand and runs alongside her. In the second video, one of the couple’s sons rides a pony as Pataky confidently leads the horse along in a field. For what it’s worth, neither parent seems remotely out of breath at the end.

“My wife and I designed the ultimate family workout,” Hemsworth wrote in the post’s caption. “All you need is a child, a skateboard, a horse and a Can Do attitude. Good luck @centrfit @elsapatakyconfidential.”

The post has already racked up nearly 3.3 million likes and thousands of comments, including one from actor and dad Ryan Reynolds, who jokingly wrote, “I know this workout! ❤️” (Although on second thought, maybe he really does! It wouldn’t be as far-fetched for him as the rest of us.)

Hemsworth and Pataky, who met in early 2010, were married in December that year and welcomed daughter India in May 2012. Twin boys Sasha and Tristan were born in March 2014.

Whether it’s zipping down a super-long slip-and-slide or going dirt bike riding, the family of five always seems too having some sort of adventure together — and we can’t wait to see what they do next!

