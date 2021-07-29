Prince William & Kate Middleton Reportedly Want Prince George’s Input On This Schooling Decision

Although it’s hard to believe, a new school year is just around the corner, and everyone — including members of the royal family — is getting ready. While Prince William and Kate Middleton are prepping to send their children back to school, they’ve reportedly been considering a change of scenery for their eldest, Prince George. However, the parents will definitely want their son’s input on the matter.

Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge might be considering sending George to boarding school, although they won’t make a final decision until he’s older. “Kate and William are open to sending George to boarding school in the future and have already checked out a few, but they feel eight is a little young and want to wait until he’s slightly older,” a source shared with Us Weekly. “George going to school is a decision the Cambridges will make as a family. They’d never force George to go unless he wants to and they feel it’s right.”

Both the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended boarding schools during their upbringing, and they’ve seemingly shared their experiences with their eldest, all of which Prince George reportedly thinks sounds “super fun.” But while Prince George is reportedly “keen” on going to school away from home, he is still very much enjoying St. Thomas’ Battersea, which he’s attended since September 2017. His sister, 6-year-old Princess Charlotte, joined him in 2019.

Like so many children across the globe, however, Princess Charlotte and Prince George were homeschooled amid the global coronavirus pandemic. With so much change in his education over the course of the past few years, and considering the major transition boarding school would be for the young royal, it’s great to know that Prince William and Kate Middleton want their son’s input when it comes to their final decision. Of course, Prince George might be too young for boarding school now, but as he grows up, he might be inclined to make the change — something his parents will surely support when the time comes.

