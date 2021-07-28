Zappos’ Back-to-School Section Makes Shopping for Cool Kids Clothing, Shoes & More a Breeze

Ready or not, here comes back to school season! As many kids are heading back in-person for the first time in months or possibly a year, there are a lot of to-dos to check off their shopping list as they (and you) prepare for a momentous return to the classroom. Shopping for clothes, shoes, and accessories can take hours, but luckily, we found just the place that’ll make it a total breeze.

You probably know Zappos for its massive name brand shoe selection, but the retailer actually has a bunch of clothes and accessories—backpacks and lunchboxes included—so you can get your kid’s shopping done in one easy swoop.

Not only is it just super convenient, Zappos also has tons of can’t-miss deals on back-to-school essentials on all your kid’s favorite brands. Through September 6th, you’ll get 20% off select styles when you purchase 3 or more eligible items, so you can stock up for even less.

There are a lot of kid-approved gems in store, so to make the process a lot less overwhelming, we recommend checking out Zappos’ back-to-school storefronts. Head to the Nike and Jordan section for your sneaker-obsessed kiddo or head straight to the backpack section for bags from top brands like Fjällräven Kånken, Vans, and Herschel.

Below, check out our favorite back-to-school picks from Zappos to help get your kid’s school year started right.

Sweet Kicks

Image: Adidas.

We sure love our Adidas Superstars, but the adult ones are not nearly this adorable. These colorful sneakers are not only comfy for all-day wear, but the creative design will inspire them too.

adidas Originals Kids Superstar (Little Kid) $65 Buy now Sign Up

Hipster Kid-Approved

Image: Fjällräven Kånken.

The Swedish backpack brand has taken the fashion world by storm, kids included. The durable, sleek bag even comes in a mini size, perfect for littles.

Fjällräven Kånken Mini $69.95 Buy now Sign Up

Perfect Starter Bra

Image: Calvin klein.

Your kid will love these cute and comfy Calvin Klein starter bras. Perfect for every day, gym class, or lounging around. This pack is part of the bundle deal!

Calvin Klein Kids 2-Pack Bralette (Little Kids/Big Kids) $20 Buy now Sign Up

Twinkle Toes

Image: Vans.

The secret to making school fun? Add some glitter! Your skater kid will feel like they rule the school in these decked-out kicks.

Vans Kids SK8-Hi Zip (Big Kid) $55 Buy now Sign Up

Fun Lunchbox

Image: LEGO.

Your kiddo can take their LEGO obsession to the next level with this adorable branded lunchbox. It’s even made with recycled materials because nothing’s cooler than loving the planet.

LEGO Brick Lunch Bag $26 Buy now Sign Up

Groovy T-shirt

Image: Hurley.

Zappos has a seriously impressive collection of kid-approved tees that’ll get them through the school year. From top brands like Hurley to ones with comical phrases, you can find just about any kind of shirt for your kid’s style. And this tee is part of the bundle deal.

Hurley Kids Tie-Dye T-Shirt (Big Kids) $26 Buy now Sign Up

