Say it ain’t so, “Arthur.”

The beloved PBS cartoon — and the longest-running children’s cartoon in U.S. television history — is calling it quits. The last episode will air in the winter of 2022, which will mark the end of its 25th season, IGN first reported.

Though speculation had been swirling for a while, Kathy Waugh, who originally developed the program for PBS, confirmed the decision to end the program during a recent episode of the “Finding D.W.” podcast. “‘Arthur’ is no longer in production,” she said. In fact, she said the team had finished production on the series’ final episode “two years ago.”

First introduced in 1996, “Arthur” is based on the Arthur Adventure book series written and illustrated by Marc Brown. Each episode follows Arthur Read, the aardvark with the heart of gold, and his friends and family in the fictional town of Elmwood City. Over the years, the show has addressed thorny issues like dyslexia, divorce, and cancer in age-appropriate ways.

Even though there will be no new episodes, that doesn’t mean Arthur is hanging up his yellow sweater for good. “Producer GBH and PBS Kids are continuing to work together on additional ‘Arthur’ content, sharing the lessons of Arthur and his friends in new ways,” Carol Greenwald, executive producer for “Arthur,” told IGN. What’s more, “Arthur will continue to be available on PBS Kids for years to come.”

