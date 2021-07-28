Shawn Johnson East Shares Sweet Birth Video — Shot by Husband Andrew!

Last week, former Olympian Shawn Johnson and her husband, Andrew East, welcomed their second child — a baby boy — and already the newborn is winning hearts. First, there were the adorable black-and-white photos of the baby and his sister, Drew, who is almost 2. Now, the proud parents have posted a heartwarming video from the birth, shot by none other than East himself.

Related story Is This Mom of a Newborn Better Off Without Her Unhelpful Husband?

In the nearly 9-minute video, the nervous-but-excited dad gets totally real with us. He takes us through the range of emotions he’s experiencing as he’s about to become a father for the second time. He reflects on his relationship with his daughter. (“She’s beyond my wildest dreams of what I envisioned having a kid would look like.” Awww…) He sympathizes with the family dog, who seems to be picking up on some changes coming. He admits to crying all day before taking his wife to the hospital for the scheduled C-section.

But the most intimate part of the video comes when the couple arrives at the hospital. East gives a first-hand look at what it’s like for partners and loved ones whose main job is to support — and wait. “I feel terrible, like so nervous. I feel it, like, from my throat all the way down to my stomach,” he says at one point while waiting outside the operating room before joining his wife. “I can’t imagine how she feels.”

We also see the tenderness between the couple as their baby boy is being delivered and the pure joy washing over their faces as he arrives. Their family of three is now four. East even captured those first, blissful skin-on-skin moments he and Johnson had with their new son. “These are the best days,” he says. And we couldn’t agree more.

Congratulations to the East family!

Childbirth is nothing like in the movies, as these beautiful photos show.