These Limited-Edition Hunter X Peppa Pig Boots & Rain Gear Will Make Splashing in Puddles Even More Fun

Peppa pig x Hunter Boots
Peppa Pig x Hunter Boots Hunter Boots
Only good things happen when one of your favorite brands teams up with your kids’ favorite cartoon character, and that’s exactly the deal as Hunter Boots has collaborated with beloved children’s character Peppa Pig. They’ve launched a second limited-edition boot and accessory collection, just in time for back-to-school! How cute is this Hunter x Peppa Pig collection—you can shop the boots at Nordstrom or directly from the site.
Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. 
Available online now at Hunterboots.com, the collection is priced from $35 to $75 and will also be available in select stores. This collection features a full range of outdoor-ready pieces, including the Kids First Muddy Puddles Wellington Boots, water-resistant backpack, protective umbrella, and cozy boot socks, with each sporting the limited-edition camouflage pattern illustrating the much-loved character splashing in puddles. There are also other Peppa Pig rain boots you can shop at Amazon for a steal.
Hunter boots are perfect for explorers big and especially small since they’re 100% waterproof, so kids can be carefree while stomping in mud, leaping in puddles, and continuing to play on the rainiest of days. Hunter x Peppa Pig Muddy Puddles Wellington Boots are handcrafted from natural vegan rubber and available in three vibrant colors – Dragon Fly (Navy Blue), Yarrow (Yellow) and Rose Metal (Pink). The line is limited-edition and they’re already sell quickly, so grab some Hunter x Peppa Pig gear for your little ones before they’re gone.

Kids First Peppa Pig Muddy Puddles Rain Boots

Hunter.

Fully waterproof and fully fun, these boots are ideal for water trekking and splashing. They have a grippy sole and heel to prevent slips and they’re made of vegan rubber. Available in blue, pink and yellow, they’re wrapped in an exclusive Peppa Pig print. Though they’re already lined in soft cotton, for the most comfortable wear for your kiddo, you can also buy the accompanying Peppa Pig socks which we’ve linked below.

Kids First Muddy Puddles Wellington Boots $70.00 Buy now Sign Up

Kids Peppa Pig Muddy Puddles Backpack

Hunter.
Also waterproof, this backpack will keep all of their tools and treats in order when on those little adventures. Like the rain boots, the backpacks are available in blue, pink and yellow and feature the exclusive Peppa Pig print. To ensure a comfy journey, the straps are padded, the main bag is roomy enough for books and lunch, and the front pocket has a zipper closure to keep pencils and a tiny toy secure.
Kids Muddy Puddles Backpack $70.00 Buy now Sign Up

Kids Peppa Pig Muddy Puddles Moustache Umbrella

Hunter.
Rainy walks to school? The Peppa Pig umbrella will have them covered. Made especially easy for little hands to open, it has a curved handle for extra grip, along with a large canopy to cover your child from the raindrops. Of course, the umbrella is decorated in the exclusive Peppa Pig print in blue and pink (the yellow is already out of stock!).
Kids Peppa Pig Muddy Puddles Moustache Umbrella $50.00 Buy now Sign Up

Kids Peppa Pig Muddy Puddles Boot Socks

Hunter.

Your little puddle splasher will appreciate having fun in the rain without the squishy, wet toes. These boot socks are specially made to fit inside the Hunter rain boots, and they’ll make the walk that much more comfortable. Available in pink and blue.

Kids Peppa Pig Muddy Puddles Boot Socks $35.00 Buy now Sign Up

