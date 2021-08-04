PacSun’s New Gender-Neutral Kids Clothing Line Is Your Tween’s Dream Back-to-School Wardrobe

In the words of fashion brand PacSun, “when we put limits on what kids can wear, we’re putting limits on their minds, interests, and imaginations.” And we agree. So much of what we feel about life, ourselves, and our place in the world — even as little kids — can be expressed through our clothing. For kids to be able to wear what they prefer gives them sense of freedom and liberation. That’s why PacSun Kids, the new gender-neutral kids clothing line, is so important; it’s clothing for everyone.

Thanks to social media and especially TikTok, kids are inspired to feel free about expressing their style and not feel restricted by the traditional gendered markers, if they prefer. The point is to give kids the options they like to achieve a specific look — their own beautifully unique look — and that’s precisely what PacSun Kids offers and allows them to do.

Available online now, the collection is full of fun, colorful and comfortable basics in sizes 4-14, ranging from T-shirts, sweatshirts, pants and sweatpants to jackets, jeans and shorts. They’re all perfect for back-to-school and can go from season to season with ease and a bit of layering finesse.

So if you’ve got a kid in your life who is looking for some on-trend, affordable additions to their back-to-school wardrobe that basically scream Gen Z, look no further than PacSun Kids. We’ve highlighted some of our favorite pieces below, but trust when we say your tween will want to check out the entire collection online to get inspired by the cool outfit ideas and Olivia Rodrigo-inspired styling.

Head-Turning Tie Dye

These fresh pants are a testament to that fact that the tie dye trend is not going anywhere anytime soon. These super cute jeans have a carpenter cut, cargo and utility details, and a spiral tie dye wash. They’re built to last not only because of the 100% cotton fabric but also the stretchy waist with adjustable tabs to tighten or loosen (for sizes 4 to 8) as needed.

Space Jam T-Shirt

Whether they’re playing basketball or watching the movie Space Jam: A New Legacy, this comfy graphic T-shirt is the perfect find. The short sleeve, crewneck tee comes in solid black with the Space Jam graphic on the front.

Comfy Cargos

It’s hard to deny the combination of style and comfort that your kid will find in these cargo sweatpants. Available in pink, brown, teal and black, they’ve got a stretchy waistband, plenty of pockets and elastic at the ankles. The relaxed fit is made of 100% cotton.

Charitable Tee

This may look like a basic T-shirt, but it’s so much more. This 100% cotton short sleeve T-shirt features a colorful contrast pocket, and as part of the PacCares program, PacSun will make contributions up to $250,000 to support charitable organizations such as Girl Up and Stem to the Future.

LA Look

In their choice of pink or black, this long-sleeve sweatshirt is a cozy option as the weather cools down. The stripe detail across the chest with LA in embroidery will put them in a Cali state of mind wherever they live. Made of a cotton and polyester blend, there’s a bit of stretch and a lot of style.

