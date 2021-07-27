Looks like Hilary Duff’s daughter Banks has gotten into mom’s makeup bag again.

On Monday, the Younger shared a video to her Instagram stories of her 2-year-old daughter taking some, er, artistic license with mom’s makeup. “Oh wow, that’s a lot of cheek,” Duff says, as Banks vigorously rubs lots (and lots!) of coral-colored blush along the sides of Duff’s face. “And kind of like getting a facial massage at the same time.”

She jokingly says it was her “freaking lucky day” since she was getting two services at once.

After assessing the finished work — bright cheeks, uneven eyebrows, an errant hot pink splotch of something under a cheekbone — Duff says what any of us would: “I need to plan a night on the town!”

Monday’s makeover comes on the heels of Banks’ own beauty session on Sunday, which thankfully Duff also shared on social media. Titled “Banks’ Beauty Shop,” the video shows the blonde tot having the time of her life smearing cherry-red lipstick on her mouth and drawing in whimsical, curlicue eyebrows just shy of her hairline. “Can you give me some eyebrows?” the good-natured mom asked. “Mine are looking pretty weak compared to those.”

Duff certainly deserves some relaxing self-care sessions, considering that she’s a busy mom of three now, having given birth to daughter Mae this past March. We know she’s a fan of anti-aging masks (not that she needs them!) so here’s hoping she gets more time for all the beauty treatments — self-administered and otherwise. In the meantime, we love that Duff shares these totally relatable moments with us, and we can’t wait to see what bold looks come out of Banks’ Beauty Shop next.

