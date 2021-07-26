Kids’ Shoes Are On Sale at Target & They’re Perfect for Back-to-School

Our kiddos seem to grow the fastest over the summer. So while back-to-school shopping, you’re probably updating their entire outfits — tops, bottoms and shoes. Whether you’re outfitting your toddler with new kicks or finding stylish sneakers to keep up with your older kid, Target has you covered. At a regular price, Target’s kids’ shoes are a deal, but on sale, they feel like a steal!

Related story The Best Latinx Swag to Shop for Back to School

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Tip: You may also want to stock up on a couple of pair of shoes or sneakers in the next size up, because knowing our kids the way we do, the fall and winter will only bring more growth. We’ve listed a few of our favorite styles, but don’t hesitate to visit Target’s website or head to your local Target store for more of a selection.

Levi’s Kids Newt CHMB Slip-On Unisex Chambray Fashion Sneaker

Target. Target

Available in blue (shown) and charcoal, these fashion shoes make sure your kid is ready for back-to-school and play. They have a classic low-top design, vegan uppers, and a durable rubber sole for added traction. Your kiddo will love the slip-on style and bungee laces for easy-on, easy-off wear. Available in toddler, little kid, and big kid sizes.

Levi'sKids Newt CHMB Slip-on Unisex Chambray Sneaker $32.99 Buy now Sign Up

Levi’s Kids Newt TD CVS Slip-on Unisex Tie Dyed Canvas Fashion Sneaker

Target.

If your kid would prefer the slip-on style in tie-dye, Target can make that happen. It’s the same cozy shoe in pink or blue tie-dye. Available in toddler, little kid, and big kid sizes — and so on-trend!

Levi's Kids Newt CHMB Slip-on Unisex Tie-Dye Sneaker $32.99 Buy now Sign Up

Girls’ Pascale Lace-Up Apparel Sneakers – Cat & Jack

Target.

These effortlessly cool, supremely comfy lace-up sneakers look just as good with a dress as they do with jeans and a t-shirt. Your kid may be drawn to the embellished rainbow detailing design but will appreciate the soft cotton upper with soft lining for a breathable feel and flexible fit. Girls' Pascale Lace-Up Apparel Sneakers $16.99 Buy now Sign Up