Ashley Graham has been serving ethereal vibes, sassy pictures and fun outfit posts since announcing that baby number two is on the way. And she does not disappoint with her latest Instagram post. The supermodel mom, whose son Isaac turned 1 in January, wrapped up the weekend by sharing a stunning nude photo of herself in a field.

It’s similar to Graham’s pregnancy reveal photo from July 13, where she’s in a field wearing a loosely draped white shirt dress. Also similar is the photographer, who is none other than her husband, Justin Ervin. He’s a producer and filmmaker, so he definitely knows his way around capturing subjects. And we’re sure it doesn’t hurt that his wife is such a beauty.

She captioned the breathtaking photo: “earth mother vibes 🌾🌿🌱”

Along with her pregnancy reveal photo, Graham shared: “The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories. I’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us.” She added a red heart emoji and tagged her husband’s Instagram handle, giving him full credit for capturing this beautiful moment in time.

Graham and Ervin started dating in 2009 and got married in 2010. In August 2019, the couple announced they were expecting their first child. During her first pregnancy, Graham was completely transparent with her fans and social media followers about how her body adapted, and after the birth of her son, she continued to call out societal expectations of motherhood.

There are plenty of stunning maternity photos out there, so it’s not a total surprise that Graham and Ervin marked the model’s second pregnancy announcement with a similar, timeless style.

We’re having so much fun watching Graham embrace this new chapter in her and her family’s life!

