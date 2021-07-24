Happy Birthday, Bindi Irwin! We cannot believe she is already 23…it feels like just yesterday she was starring in The Crocodile Hunter Diaries. The past two years have been pretty eventful for the wildlife guru, what with getting engaged and married in 2020 and giving birth to her first child, Grace Warrior, in March of 2021. And although she has many things to be thankful for, there’s one gift that she can’t stop gushing about: the wonderful gift of motherhood. In her latest Instagram post, celebrating her birthday, she thanked her daughter for making her a mother.

Related story Stop Everything Because Jennifer Lopez Just Posted a Bennifer Photo

Irwin posted an adorable slideshow of photos, the first with her daughter (who wore the cutest pink bow), and the second with her family. She wrote, “My first birthday as a mama has been the most beautiful gift. Our sweet Grace Warrior’s face says it all. Today I celebrated by feeding Monty the crocodile and hugging my gorgeous girl (not at the same time!). 💛 Thank you for the lovely birthday messages and kind support, it means the world to me.”

This is just one of the many reasons we love Irwin — She’s so positive and expresses gratitude for the wonderful people (and animals!) in her life. I mean, c’mon… she gave a shout-out to Monty the crocodile! Of course, animals will always have a special place in Bindi’s heart, and we have a feeling they will in Grace’s too.

Here’s wishing Irwin an amazing birthday celebrating with her favorite creatures!

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrities who welcomed babies in 2020.

