The Bachelor alums and new parents Lauren Burnham Luyendyk and Arie Luyendyk Jr. have taken to Instagram to share that the mom of three is in the hospital with a case of mastitis. Arie shared a picture of his wife in the hospital bed on his Instagram Story, writing, “Not good, mastitis is getting worse even on antibiotics. Hate this for her.” Arie added that Lauren will be staying overnight after receiving antibiotics through an IV drip and undergoing scans to look for a potential abscess. “She’s been through a lot this week,” he revealed.

Related story Lauren Burnham Luyendyk Feared 'Losing' Herself as a New Mom, But Now She's Ready for Twins

He also shared that he’s been taking care of daughter Alessi, 2, and their twins Senna and Lux, who were just born on June 11, while Lauren was in bed recovering. “I spent the night at home with the babies. Heading over at 9 this morning when visiting hours start to see my #1 bb @laurenlyendyk.”

Mastitis is an inflammation of breast tissue that sometimes involves an infection, according to the Mayo Clinic, and it can result in severe pain, swelling, warmth, and redness in the affected breast( or breasts, as well as fever and chills. If you’ve had it, you know it can be excruciating.

The condition most commonly affects women who are breastfeeding, but interestingly, mastitis can occur in women who aren’t breastfeeding too — and in men. And one of the hardest parts, beyond the pain? “Lactation mastitis can cause you to feel run down, making it difficult to care for your baby,” the Mayo Clinic continues. “Sometimes mastitis leads a mother to wean her baby before she intends to.”

This hasn’t been an easy road for the couple, with baby girl Senna having to stay a little longer in the neonatal intensive care unit for a week when she needed oxygen, according to the couple.

Burnham and Luyendyk met in 2017 on season 22 of The Bachelor and married in January 2019, just five months before welcoming daughter Alessi. Last May, Burnham revealed she had recently suffered a miscarriage in a heartbreaking YouTube video.

We’re wishing mama Lauren a speedy recovery — and an easier breastfeeding journey, if she chooses to continue!

These other famous parents have been open about suffering miscarriages.