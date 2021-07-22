Ashley Graham Channels ‘Blue’s Clues’ in Hilarious Instagram Post

You know you’re fully immersed in mommyhood when you start dressing like your little one’s favorite TV characters. In the beginning, you’re the mom who is just enjoying an adorable show with your tot, but soon enough you find yourself humming the catchy theme song that plays at the start of the show. But leave it to the stunning (and ever-creative) supermodel Ashley Graham to take it one step further and (almost) fully channel Steve’s signature outfit from the hit children’s television show Blue’s Clues. She stole Steve’s look and it’s more of the Ashley Graham pregnancy content we love!

Related story Ashley Graham Follows Baby Announcement No. 2 With More Gorgeous Bump Photos

Dressed in a green and blue striped polo-style shirt and khaki pants, Graham is sitting on a mid-century modern couch and she captioned the pic: “steve from blue’s clues is hot now”

Graham has never really let us down when it comes to social media content inspiration, but since she announced her second pregnancy a few days ago, she’s been delivering some photo gems! First, it was the most glowing and ethereal of baby bump reveal photos on July 13. In the photo taken by her husband, Justin Ervin, Graham was covered only by a long wrap. Then a few days later, the mom of son Isaac, 2, followed that up with another fabulous belly-baring pregnancy photoshoot. Graham, who is expecting her second child with Ervin, shared a fun and flirty cowgirl-themed series of photos where she’s rocking a black hat, a black textured bandeau top, and a fabulous pair of gold drop earrings.

Keep these amazing photos coming, Ashley!

Before you go, click here for all the celebrities who welcomed babies in 2021.