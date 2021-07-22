The Sparkella Collection is here! Inspired by Channing Tatum’s New York Times best-selling children’s book The One and Only Sparkella, Monica + Andy have debuted the Sparkella Collection. The multi-talented actor, dancer, author, and girl dad to Everly, 7, has been giving us all the sweet father-daughter content we can stand (like this recent Instagram post with his daughter at the beach), but this collaboration may inspire you to add to cart and get ready to host a dressed-up dance party of your own!

From a tulle dress and a matching headband to daddy-daughter matching pajamas, the pieces are perfect for dance parties, sleepovers, or just hanging at home. True to Monica + Andy’s quality and safety standards, all materials are GOTS certified — the leading environmental standard for organic cotton — and will keep kids comfortable while feeling their absolute best, just like the little girl in The One and Only Sparkella.

Sparkella Tulle Dress

Sparkella is all about spontaneous dance parties, so for all those fun moments, grab this tulle dress for your little one. It has sweet flutter sleeves, a fabulous tutu, and it’s perfect for all kinds of spinning and leaping. It comes in a wide range of sizes, starting at 0-6 months (and the sizes 18-24m and under have matching diaper covers!). This dress is 95 percent organic cotton and 5 percent spandex jersey so it’s super soft against your child’s skin. The tulle is 100 percent nylon, and the dress is lead, phthalate, and flame-retardant-free. Even better: It’s machine washable.

Sparkella Headband

This headband completes the tutu outfit perfectly. Made of 95 percent organic cotton and 5 percent spandex, it’s soft and stretchy so your little star can pull it on and off without tugging the hair. Like the tutu, it’s lead, phthalate, and flame-retardant free and machine washable. Comes in sizes Toddler and Kid.

Sparkella One-Piece Pajamas

These zip-up pajamas are made with M+A’s dreamy organic cotton for the littlest of sleepers, ages newborn to 24 months. This one-piece features long sleeves and legs and an easy on and off asymmetrical zipper from the front neck to the left leg. They also have convertible fold over feet. Made of 95 percent organic cotton and 5 percent spandex, these sweet jammies are lead, phthalate, and flame-retardant-free.

