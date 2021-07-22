Cardi B Is Skipping the Baby Shower for Baby No. 2 for This Very Relatable Reason

When you have more than one child, you can quickly become overwhelmed by the amount of celebrating that’s expected. Of course, we all want to to commemorate special moments in the lives of our children, but parties can become expensive and just downright exhausting. How many kid parties are enough? For Cardi B, as much as she loves her little one — and her baby on the way — it seems she’s hit her party limit for now. The pregnant rapper, who just shared a very sexy clip on her Instagram for her rap verse on Normani’s song “Wild,” recently told the growing social audio platform Stationhead that she’s not having a baby shower for her second child.

“I’m not having a baby shower. That’s why I did Kulture’s birthday really, really big,” she said of her 3-year-old daughter, whom she shares with husband Offset. “I just get overwhelmed when I do these big birthdays and I just feel like the baby shower with Kulture’s birthday is just too close. Just to see the same people over again, and it’s like, not doing it.” Whether you have a backyard bash or an all-out event for your baby shower or child’s birthday party, these events can be overwhelming.