Cardi B Is Skipping the Baby Shower for Baby No. 2 for This Very Relatable Reason

When you have more than one child, you can quickly become overwhelmed by the amount of celebrating that’s expected. Of course, we all want to to commemorate special moments in the lives of our children, but parties can become expensive and just downright exhausting. How many kid parties are enough? For Cardi B, as much as she loves her little one — and her baby on the way — it seems she’s hit her party limit for now. The pregnant rapper, who just shared a very sexy clip on her Instagram for her rap verse on Normani’s song “Wild,” recently told the growing social audio platform Stationhead that she’s not having a baby shower for her second child.
“I’m not having a baby shower. That’s why I did Kulture’s birthday really, really big,” she said of her 3-year-old daughter, whom she shares with husband Offset. “I just get overwhelmed when I do these big birthdays and I just feel like the baby shower with Kulture’s birthday is just too close. Just to see the same people over again, and it’s like, not doing it.”
Whether you have a backyard bash or an all-out event for your baby shower or child’s birthday party, these events can be overwhelming.
Cardi is referring to the extravaganza she and the Migos member recently hosted to celebrate Kulture’s birthday on July 10. From the looks of it, the party was an epic fairytale-themed bash where Cardi and Kulture were dressed in matching pink gowns (Dad wore a three-piece suit) and included an outdoor petting zoo, a balloon tunnel, Disney princesses, a towering birthday cake, a ball pit, bowling lanes, and so much more. Oh yes, and the birthday girl entered her celebration on a pony.
We get it, Cardi! While we love that this powerhouse mom is always sharing sassy lyrics and looks, we especially love that she keeps it real about having a family, not hiring a babysitter, and balancing it all. Having a baby shower for your second child isn’t mandatory, but the pressure to do so is very real. Cardi’s showing that sometimes you just can’t do it all, and that’s okay.
