Yes, It’s July, But You Can Pre-Order These Cute New ‘Star Wars’ Kids Holiday Books on Amazon Now

May the holidays be with you! Yes, it’s only July and I can’t even begin to wrap my brain around gift giving, decorating, and all the other stuff that comes with the end-of-year festivities. However, Christmas in July is a thing, and you can even get an early start on your kid’s holiday shopping now. If you’ve got a little Jedi fan in the house, they’ll adore these new Star Wars holiday books, which are available for pre-order on Amazon right now.

You can pre-order two books: Yoda One for Me and A Vader Family Sithmas. Talk about galatic cuteness! The first book is basically a hug in book form, and not just great to gift go kiddos. Filled with messages and heartwarming art, you can give it to anyone you want to shower with some Yoda-approved love this holiday season.

If How the Grinch Stole Christmas just isn’t your kid’s thing, the latter book is guaranteed to be their new go-to read during the holidays. This funny book from the New York Times bestselling author of Darth Vader and Son celebrates Sithmas with the entire Vader crew. From force-wielding snow ball fights to gingerbread death stars, this charming book is sure to put a fun twist on your holiday reading time.

If you want to get a head start on the rest of your Christmas-book shopping, you can check out all these other must-read Christmas books here.

If you’re looking to get your stocking stuffer shopping done now, pair these books with the sold-out The Child hot cocoa bomb. Happy (early) holidays!

