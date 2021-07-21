Prior to his terrifying Feb. 23 car crash, Tiger Woods was busy working on a new project with some famous faces. And now, fans are getting the chance to hear what the golf superstar shared with his first guest, Jada Pinkett Smith. While teaching Pinkett Smith a little bit about golf on the course during taping for the Golf Digest mini-series A Round with Tiger: Celebrity Lessons, the five-time Masters Tournament champion pretty much gushed about being the father to his teenage daughter, Sam.

“What has my daughter taught me? I don’t like boys,” Tiger jokingly told Pinkett Smith during their lesson, per People. While his initial answer was slightly in jest, he grew even more candid with the actress, telling her that Sam “has taught me how to be more patient.” Woods shares 13-year-old Sam and his 11-year-old son Charlie with ex-wife Elin Nordegren.

Woods even sweetly told Pinkett Smith that he considers Sam “Daddy’s little girl,” adding, “I love it,” in reference to being the father of a daughter. Having grown so much over the course of the last several years, Woods has clearly done some reflecting on parenthood, especially when it comes to being a #GirlDad. “I have this thing about… I feel like every dude should have a daughter,” Woods explained to the actress.

The golfer even admitted that he would never “ever want [Sam] to leave home.” While we’re going to go ahead and assume that’s a reality Woods will have to face one day, the athlete couldn’t help but acknowledge, “she’s my little girl.” Of course, Woods also chatted with Pinkett Smith about his son, Charlie, and how he’s already turning into a golfing prodigy.

Woods described his son as a “natural” on the course, but admitted that he doesn’t want his son to be stressed out by the game or succumb to pressure. “I just don’t want him to hate the game,” Woods explained. “I get emotional about it. Some of my best memories are being out there with my dad.”

Woods’s conversation with Pinkett Smith occurred just one day before the Feb. 23 car crash that landed him in the hospital and, subsequently, in months of recovery. While driving near Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes in Southern California, his vehicle hit a center divider and rolled downhill, suffering major damage. Upon being extracted from the car, Woods was immediately rushed into surgery at a hospital and has since been in recovery mode. His family has been with him every step of the way, and from what this interview can tell us, that means more to the pro golfer than any Masters’ green blazer or trophy.

